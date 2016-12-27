Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 Staff Blogger | December 27, 2016 | News Daypop The Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was to land. Speaking on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, a family spokesman Simon Halls announced she died. 'Star Wars' Legend Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 Via ew.com Carrie Fisher, the brash and witty Hollywood princess who became a galactic princess in Star Wars and later found acclaim as an author and screenwriter, died on Tuesday after suffering a heart atta… 12/27/2016 1:18 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next