Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Staff Blogger | December 27, 2016 |
tmpd9b93d84-0388-4d10-8c35-0571335904f1.jpg

The Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was to land. Speaking on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, a family spokesman Simon Halls announced she died.

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Legend Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Via ew.com
Carrie Fisher, the brash and witty Hollywood princess who became a galactic princess in Star Wars and later found acclaim as an author and screenwriter, died on Tuesday after suffering a heart atta…
 