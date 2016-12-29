Jobless Claims End 2016 on Good Note Staff Blogger | December 29, 2016 | News Daypop Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 in the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said Thursday. U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week to 265,000 Via www.wsj.com The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a low level consistent with a healthy U.S. labor market. 12/29/2016 12:03 PM Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next