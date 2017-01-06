DAILY GAME: WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS FOR THE LIVE! SERIES~1964: THE TRIBUTE!

shannoneagle | January 6, 2017 |
1964THE TRIBUTE
1964THE TRIBUTE

Tune in weekday mornings at 7:10 for The Daily game. Kevin & Dina play different games and give you the opportunity to win some very cool prizes!

This week Kevin and Dina will be giving away a pair of tickets to see THE LIVE! SERIES ~ 1964: THE TRIBUTE!

A Beatles tribute Fab Four celebration hailed by Rolling Stone as the “best Beatles tribute on Earth.”

Showing at the Weinberg Center this Friday – January 13th at 8pm!

Winners also win a free McCafe Coffee from McDonald’s and automatically qualify for $10 McDonald’s Arch Card at the end of the week!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*