David Spade hospitalized after three car accident in Los Angeles

Comedian David Spade is lucky to be alive after a car accident at a busy intersection in L.A., near Beverly and Sunset boulevards. According to several reports, the passenger airbag was deployed during the collusion at around 7:30pm on Wednesday evening. David’s Range Rover was completely crushed.

Copyright: Helga Esteb

Editorial Credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com