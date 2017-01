Nicole Scherzinger sparks rumors on replacing Fergie in Black Eyed Peas

This is an interesting story. According to several sources singer Nicole Scherzinger could be replacing Fergie in Black Eyed Peas. While will.i.am mentioned some time ago that there was a Black Eyed Peas reunion pending, not many details have been released.

Editorial credit: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock, Inc.