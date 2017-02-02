Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Prediction

Staff | February 2, 2017 |
The first Groundhog Day was held on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.  Now, 130 years later Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction:  6 more weeks of winter.

Via www.cbsnews.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney…
 

Alan Freed / Shutterstock, Inc.