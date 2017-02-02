Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Prediction Staff | February 2, 2017 | News Daypop The first Groundhog Day was held on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Now, 130 years later Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction: 6 more weeks of winter. Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter Via www.cbsnews.com PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney… 02/02/2017 6:43 AM Alan Freed / Shutterstock, Inc. Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next