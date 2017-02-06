Frederick’s Last Comic Standing

February 6, 2017
Frederick-Last-Comic-StandingThink you’re funny? Prove It and You Could Have a Chance to Win $1000!

Frederick’s Last Comic Standing takes place April 1st wrapping up this year’s Radiothon events.

Even if you’re an amateur who’s never performed before, just upload a 2 to 3 minute stand-up routine on YouTube and send the link to info@mdlholidaycinemas.com by February 17th

Five contestants will perform in front of a live audience at MDL Holiday Cinemas on April 1st.

The winner takes home $1,000 and gets their own comedy show to take place on May 6th.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the American Cancer Society.

