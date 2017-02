Richard Hatch of Battlestar Galactica Fame, Dies at 71

The original Starbuck, Richard Hatch has passed away. Celebrities and fans across the world are paying respects with the hashtag #SoSayWeAll . ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star Richard Hatch Dead at 71 Via www.tmz.com 02/07/2017 6:33 PM s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.