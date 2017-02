DAILY GAME: WIN A $50 MARTIN’S GIFT CARD!

Tune in weekday mornings at 7:10 for The Daily game. Kevin & Dina play different games and give you the opportunity to win some very cool prizes!

This week Kevin and Dina will be giving away a $50 Martin’s gift card !

Winners also win a free McCafe Coffee from McDonald’s and automatically qualify for $10 McDonald’s Arch Card at the end of the week!