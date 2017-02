Wrestlemania 23: When Trump Shaved VInce McMahon’s Head

With Linda McMahon’s confirmation of Small Business Administration chief, the entire McMahon family reunites to take a picture and remind Trump of his days in the WWE ring. Vince McMahon Reminds Trump … Memba When You Shaved My Head!? (PHOTO) Via www.tmz.com 02/15/2017 11:05 AM Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock, Inc.