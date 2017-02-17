DAILY GAME: WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO MASH BASH!

Tune in weekday mornings at 7:10 for The Daily game. Kevin & Dina play different games and give you the opportunity to win some very cool prizes!

This week Kevin and Dina will be giving away a pair of tickets to Mash Bash happening Saturday, March 25th!

Winners also win a free McCafe Coffee from McDonald’s and automatically qualify for $10 McDonald’s Arch Card at the end of the week!

Mash Bash

6pm – 11 pmWm. Talley Rec Center – Downtown Frederick

Calling all fans of Klinger, Hot Lips, Major Burns and Hawk Eye— Celebrate a night of fun and antics recalling the much loved and hilarious M*A*S*H television show – all to support Mission of Mercy!

This casual TV show themed event will feature superb food, open bar, hysterical games, elaborate décor, a costume contest and more! Come as your favorite show character or in your best military-inspired attire.

*Must be 21 to attend