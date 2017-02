Lindsay Lohan wants to play Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”

Actress Lindsay Lohan has posted a photo on her Instagram account comparing herself to Ariel. Lohan has mentioned before she would love the starring role as the teen mermaid at a possible movie gig. Lindsay Lohan really wants a ‘Little Mermaid’ gig Via rss.cnn.com 02/20/2017 8:19 AM Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.