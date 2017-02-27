Rockin’ Road to Dublin

The Maryland Theatre brings you the newest sensation which combines the art of Irish Dance with the power of Rock-n-Roll

Tickets are on sale now for ROCK’N ROAD TO DUBLIN

Friday March 24th, 2017

7:30pm LIVE at the Maryland Theatre

or

You Could Win Tickets by visiting 1069theeagle.com and finding the

“Lucky Charm”

Every hour on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th we will reveal a new lucky charm. Collect the charms and call in with the right answer to win.

This is an incredible show you do not want to miss. Rockin’ Road to Dublin is changing the Irish Dance world. A fusion of rock and Irish, Rockin’ Road combines the best of both worlds to thrust Irish Dance back into the spotlight. This stylish, spectacle is the perfect balance between concert and stage show with 14 of the world’s top Irish Dancers, 8 musicians and two vocalists! Come see why shows have been selling out across the Northeast. Come see why shows have been selling out across the Northeast.