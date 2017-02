Ashley Tisdale fires back due to hateful tweets after attending Oscars party

Ashely Tisdale is not having it anymore. The actress received mean tweets from users who said she looked pregnant and she fired back. ‘I’m Not Pregnant!’ Ashley Tisdale Hits Back At Fat Shamers After Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party! Via perezhilton.com 02/27/2017 3:21 PM Editorial credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com