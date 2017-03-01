While You Were Working is the feature that brings you hard hitting journalism that breaks down social barriers and cracks the code on world issues…who are we kidding, it’s Dave Cruise we’re talking about after all!
Dave brings you the unbiased and uncensored facts that others avoid and he brings them to you Monday through Friday at 5:50 pm.
Speaking of news, did you know that Beckley’s Camping Center is the #1 RV dealer in Maryland! See for yourself by stopping in today at their Thurmont location:
11109 Angleberger Rd.
Thurmont, MD 21788