Ariana Grande handles a stage crasher like a pro during performance

Ariana Grande was in the middle of performing her song’ Moonlight’ while a fan decided to get on stage and approach her. Guards immediately rushed to stop the man and Ariana told them to “chill out”. Ariana Grande Hosts a Stage Crasher But Handles It Like a Pro (VIDEO) Via www.tmz.com 03/02/2017 9:41 AM […]