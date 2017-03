Selena Gomez and The Weeknd show the world how happy they are together

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be doing well together. Sources say “Abel treats her like she deserves and he makes her very happy”. Selena has been supporting her boyfriend on his European tour. Selena Gomez Smooching The Weeknd in Paris (PHOTO + VIDEO) Via www.tmz.com 03/02/2017 11:53 AM Editorial credit: Helga Esteb […]