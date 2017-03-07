Keggs & Eggs at the Tilted Kilt

marcihowes | March 7, 2017 |

Join the Early Birds, Kevin Kash and Dina Carole as they Kick off St Patty’s Day at the Tilted Kilt

They will be broadcasting from 6:00am-10:00am Friday, March 17th in the Valley Mall in Hagerstown.

The St Patty’s Day Celebration will continue all day!

  • Enjoy a green Beer
  • Drink specials all-day
  • Matt Fields, a One Man band from 10a-1p
  • St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour Stop
  • Live DJ from 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • The Vinyl Assassins from 8:00pm to midnight
  • Fun contests throughout day
  • Leprechaun contest 8:00pm to 9:00pm

A portion of the day’s sales will benefit The Washington county Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association.

Drink responsibly & don’t drink & drive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*