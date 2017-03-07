Keggs & Eggs at the Tilted Kilt

Join the Early Birds, Kevin Kash and Dina Carole as they Kick off St Patty’s Day at the Tilted Kilt
They will be broadcasting from 6:00am-10:00am Friday, March 17th in the Valley Mall in Hagerstown.
The St Patty’s Day Celebration will continue all day!
- Enjoy a green Beer
- Drink specials all-day
- Matt Fields, a One Man band from 10a-1p
- St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour Stop
- Live DJ from 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- The Vinyl Assassins from 8:00pm to midnight
- Fun contests throughout day
- Leprechaun contest 8:00pm to 9:00pm
A portion of the day’s sales will benefit The Washington county Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association.
Drink responsibly & don’t drink & drive.