Notorious B.I.G and Tupac Team Up Again for New TV Show

Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac will work together again on ‘Unsolved’, a USA Network TV mystery together. The show goes into a deep investigation of their deaths, played by actors Wavyy Jonez as Big and Marcc Rose as Pac. Thursday March 9th marks the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death. Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Back to Work On ‘Unsolved’ TV […]