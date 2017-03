Beyonce Surprises Dance Troupe Backstage

Beyonce and Mama Knowles surprises a L.A. dance show backstage and the girls were in awe. The group of girls are part of a L.A. based mentorship program set up by Mama Knowles herself. Beyonce Makes a Backstage Surprise at L.A. Dance Show, Freaks Out the Troupe (VIDEO + PHOTO) Via www.tmz.com 03/12/2017 1:34 PM […]