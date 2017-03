‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin Off Confirmed: ‘Young Sheldon’

A spin off show about young Sheldon Copper has been confirmed by CBS. The story follows ‘Big Bang Theory’ character Sheldon Cooper at age 9 with narration from adult Sheldon, Jim Parsons. CBS orders ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff about young Sheldon Via rss.cnn.com 03/13/2017 4:54 PM Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com