‘Manchester by the Sea’ Star Lucas Hedges Talks Love and Casey Affleck

‘Manchester by the Sea’ star Lucas Hedges talks about his love life post Oscar winning movie. He comments on his experience with Casey Affleck as positive and has nothing but praise for him. ‘Manchester by the Sea’ Star Lucas Hedges Talks Love Life, Casey Affleck Controversy (VIDEO) Via www.tmz.com The teenager Casey Affleck watched over in […]