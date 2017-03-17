DAILY GAME: WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED!

shannoneagle | March 17, 2017 |

Tune in weekday mornings at 7:10 for The Daily game. Kevin & Dina play different games and give you the opportunity to win some very cool prizes!

This week Kevin and Dina will be giving away a pair of tickets to see “Creedence Clearwater Revisited” at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino!  Plus, winners will receive 2 dinner vouchers to enjoy prior to the show!!

The show is Saturday, July 1st @ 8pm !

Winners also win a free McCafe Coffee from McDonald’s and automatically qualify for $10 McDonald’s Arch Card at the end of the week!

*