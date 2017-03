Tomi Lahren Suspension: Glenn Beck Jealous or is Lahren a Traitor?

Notorious internet star Tomi Lahren has been suspended but it’s unclear why. Glenn Beck proclaims it was because her “pro-choice” stance threatens the core beliefs of the network, while Lahren’s camp believes Beck is threatened by her increasing popularity. Tomi Lahren Suspension … Her Side Says Glenn Beck Was Jealous, His Says She’s a Traitor […]