‘Orange Is The New Black’ Couple Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley Tie the Knot

A writer and an actress from the hit Neflix show ‘Orange Is The New Black’ tie the knot. Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli met on set while Morelli was still married to a man, but came to realize she was gay while working on the show. The couple got engaged in 2016. Couple who met […]