Washington County Gives

Tuesday, May 2

Midnight to Midnight

Mark your calendars for May 2 and plan to donate during Washington County Gives, a 24-hour, online giving day hosted by the Community Foundation of Washington County MD.

This extraordinary day provides 74 local nonprofits in the county with the opportunity to raise critical dollars for their organization. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, this event also gives participating nonprofits the opportunity to raise unrestricted dollars and receive pro-rated matching dollars and prize money.

Go to www.washingtoncountygives.org and give to one or more participating nonprofits!

Can’t give on May 2? Go to www.washingtoncountygives.org between April 18-May 1 to schedule your gift in advance. You can still choose your nonprofit(s) of choice and how much you want to give to them. Your credit card will not process until May 2, but your donation will make a difference to our nonprofit community!