Woman Uber Driver Tells All on Twitter When She Unknowingly Picked Up Her Boyfriends Side Chick!

A woman Uber driver unknowingly picked up her boyfriends side piece and figures it out as she drives up to his apartment and he walks out. The woman tweeted the entire ordeal, and now it’s gone viral. Woman Unknowingly Picks Up Boyfriend’s SIDE CHICK In Her Uber — And Tells The Whole Story On Twitter! […]