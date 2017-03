Cheese Sculpture of Beyonce- Brie-Once!

Sculptor David Bradley has created a 45-pound block of cheese sculpture of Beyonce. The sculpture is made out of five blocks of cheddar cheese for the East Village Cheese and Wine festival in London! Someone Made A 45 Lb. Cheese Sculpture Of Beyoncé — Say Hello To Brie-Oncé! Via perezhilton.com Okay, this is pretty cheesy! Sculptor David […]