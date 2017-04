DENIED: Sorry Blac Chyna- You Can’t Use the Kardashian Name for Yourself

Blac Chyna had filed a petition to own the rights to the name ‘Angela Renee Kardashian’. That petition was finally rejected officially, probably because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are no longer getting married. Blac Chyna’s Attempt to Use Kardashian Name Officially Rejected Via www.tmz.com 04/02/2017 10:50 AM Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com