$500 Song-a-Day Giveaway-Bonus $500

The $500 Song of the Day Giveaway!

This is super easy!

When you get to work, tune into 106.9 the Eagle and listen to win.

When the Song of the Day plays, sometime between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, be the 6th caller at 1-800-222-1069 and you’ll win $500 cash!

Think that is easy? Well, we are making it even easier!

At 7:50 each weekday morning, Kevin and Dina will give you “The Early Bird Unfair Advantage”. After they reveal the $500 song of the day, they will also tell you the EXACT HOUR the song will play!

Want to win an EXTRA $500? Sign up for our VIP Club below and enter the keyword “BONUS” to be entered into a drawing for an additional $500.