More Advertisers are Pulling Out from “The O’Reilly Factor” After Settlement

More and more advertisers are pulling out from ‘The O’Reilly Factor”. A NYT report confirmed settlements totaling $13 million had been reached with five women who accused O’Reilly of inappropriate behavior. More and more advertisers pulling out from ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ Via rss.cnn.com 04/04/2017 6:00 PM lev radin / Shutterstock.com