Mel B Says Simon Cowell Helped Her to Leave Her Abusive Relationship with Stephen Belafonte

Mel B has been speaking out about her abusive relationship with Stephen Belafonte lately. She says Simon Cowell was a contributing factor in helping her to leave the tremulous relationship for good. Mel B Says Simon Cowell Convinced Her to Leave Stephen Belafonte Via www.tmz.com 04/10/2017 4:00 AM Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com