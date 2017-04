Survivor Contestant Outed as Transgender By Fellow Contestant

Zeke Smith was outed during long time running show ‘Survivor’ by fellow contestant Jeff Varner. The information was revealed during Tribal Council. SPOILER: Jeff apologized, but was consequently voted off the show. Zeke Smith outed as transgender on ‘Survivor’ Via rss.cnn.com The outing of a “Survivor” cast member on television has sparked outrage. 04/13/2017 […]