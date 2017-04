Carrie Fisher’s Tear Jerking Tribute Video

Fans and friends celebrated Carrie Fisher at a “Star Wars” fan convention, Star Wars Celebration, on Thursday. The five minute tribute which includes behind the scene footage will bring you to tears. The Carrie Fisher tribute that’ll have you in tears Via rss.cnn.com “She was the boss. It was her war.” 04/13/2017 2:44 PM […]