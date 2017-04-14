MID DAY GIVEAWAY: WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE STEVE WINWOOD! shannoneagle | April 14, 2017 | Contests Listen to Shannon Lovewell this week between 10-3pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steve Winwood on April 25th! Steve Winwood will be performing at the Modell Performing Arts Center @ the Lyric. Tweet Share 0 Reddit +1 Pocket LinkedIn 0 Previous Next Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website